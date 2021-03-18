Lance Harter wins 10th straight South Central Region Coach of the Year award

Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter received the South Central Region Coach of the Year honor as announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.

This marks the 10th consecutive year for Harter to be honored with the regional accolade and this is his 17th honor dating back to 1998.

With an extended 2020 cross country season, the Razorbacks claimed an eighth consecutive SEC team title last October, completing an undefeated season that included four regular season meets.

In placing 10th in the NCAA Championships, held this past Monday after Arkansas won the NCAA Indoor championship in Fayetteville during the weekend, Harter’s squad included five athletes who competed in both national meets over a span of five days.

No region meet was staged this season, and it’s the first time since 2013 that a Razorback athlete wasn’t named Athlete of the Year in the South Central region. Arkansas had received the accolade the past six consecutive seasons.

Rice’s Grace Forbes, who produced the top finish of 19th in the NCAA meet by a runner from the South Central Region, was selected as the region’s Athlete of the Year. Krissy Gear, the top Razorback finisher in the race, placed 21st.