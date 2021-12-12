Landon Jackson Chooses Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove four-star defensive end Landon Jackson entered the transfer portal at LSU this past week and then took an official visit to Arkansas for the weekend,

As expected, Jackson committed to the Hogs while on the visit. He talked about why Arkansas.

“That family aspect,” Jackson said. “Family right up the road, cousins that go here, and then somewhere that I can get on the field and play this coming season. And I’ve got a really good relationship with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Barry) Odom right now.

Jackson, 6-7, 275, took numerous unofficial visits to Arkansas during the recruiting process prior to choosing LSU where he spent the 2021 season. Now back at Arkansas Jackson talked about the visit.

“I had a great time, I’ve always loved it down here,” Jackson said. “You know I’ve been down here probably 8-10 times from my high school recruitment. It was the same, just gorgeous. Love the coaching staff, love everything they have planned for the coming season. So, overall, just a great trip.”

Arkansas has a new coaching staff with Pittman now and Jackson is impressed with what he has seen.

“I mean, I like that Pittman cares so much for the state,” Jackson said. “He’s really passionate about what he does, and he’s not just here because they’re paying him big money. I mean, this is his dream job. I know he’s going to give his all to me, so I love it down here.”

Jackson has several close family members living in Northwest Arkansas and that also is a positive factor for the Razorbacks.

“That was a big deal in my whole process,” Jackson said. “I’ve got aunts and uncles that live right up the road in Rogers, and then I’ve got cousins that go to school here currently. So, that made a big difference to me.”

Have you had a lot of schools hit you up since you got in the portal?

“Most of the Big 12, most of the other schools in the SEC,” Jackson said. “I know Miami has, and then a few Pac 12 teams.”

In four seasons at Pleasant Grove, Jackson finished with 299 tackles, 75 for loss, 45.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, six recovered fumbles with one going for a touchdown and an interception.