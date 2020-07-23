Landon Rogers Jumps Back on Board With Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview three-star quarterback Landon Rogers has opted to re-commit to the University of Arkansas.
Rogers, 6-5, 215, originally committed to Arkansas on April 16, but then reopened his recruiting on July 4. He considered Kansas though today he tweeted out his commitment to the Hogs again.
As a junior, Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Click here for his highlights.
Rogers brings Arkansas’ commitment total to 17 now.
Arkansas’ Commitments:
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview
Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)
Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene
Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)
Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)
Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)