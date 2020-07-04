Landon Rogers Opts to Reopen Recruiting, De-commits From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers has opted to de-commit from the University of Arkansas.

Rogers, 6-5, 215, committed to Arkansas on April 16. Since then the Hogs have also gained a commitment from San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley.

Respect my decision…. Thanks Hog Family❤️ pic.twitter.com/vQGEKVhg38 — Landon Rogers (@15LandonRogers) July 4, 2020

Rogers is one of four Parkview players holding an offer from the Hogs. As a junior, he completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arkansas now has 12 commitments for the Class of 2021.