FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) Legacy Class of 2024 safety Landyn Cleveland enjoyed his visit to Arkansas on Saturday to attend a Prospect Day.

Cleveland, 6-0, 185, attends the same high school and plays the same position as current Razorback standout Jalen Catalon. Cleveland was re-offered by Arkansas on Saturday and is already getting offers from across the nation. He enjoyed Saturday’s visit.

“It was amazing,” Cleveland said. “The culture around here is great. The people around here are great. They’re all about football, and they want to build this program back up to what it should be.”

Arkansas has gone from back-to-back 2-10 seasons to 3-7 and now 9-4. How impressive was it Sam Pittman and this staff could turn it around this quickly?

“I think, you know Coach Pittman, he got in and he turned the whole program around,” Cleveland said. “He showed them it should really be about and how great it can be with him as their head coach, and he brought his coaches and they just turned up.”

Cleveland said Catalon has talked to him about Arkansas.

“Oh yeah, he told me he loves it,” Cleveland said. “He told me he loves the people around here and the coaching, and just the whole culture around here is amazing.”

In addition to the Razorbacks, Cleveland has offers to such schools as Arizona State, Baylor, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA and others. Where is Arkansas in his list of favorites?

“I haven’t narrowed it down yet,” Cleveland said. “I’m only a sophomore so there’s more to come, but they’re definitely up there. It’s a great facility, great people, just a great everything all around.”

As a sophomore in 2021, Cleveland finished with 106 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and a pair of interceptions returning one for a touchdown. Cleveland talked about his strengths on the field.

“I can come down and I can make a hit, I can play the ball, I can read my keys and do whatever I need to do just to make the best play on the ball and help my team,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland also talked about what will be some of the determining factors when he does choose a college.

“I want to play the best of the best, and that’s where they’re at right now,” Cleveland said. “I want to be around great coaches, a great environment, great people and a great city.”

So the SEC is something that is attractive to you?

“Yes sir, for sure,” Cleveland said. “My decision is definitely gonna be in the SEC.”

