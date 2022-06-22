FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West Class of 2024 offensive tackle Lane Jeffcoat had a good showing at the Arkansas Linemen Camp on Wednesday.

Jeffcoat, 6-9, 280, is a talented prospect Arkansas is following closely in the Class of 2024. Following the camp, Jeffcoat talked about how he feel he did.

“Today, I feel like it went really good,” Jeffcoat said. “Got a lot better and I can take stuff to the high school and get all the guys better.”

At Arkansas, Jeffcoat got to work with Cody Kennedy, Arkansas’ offensive line coach.

“I love working with Coach Kennedy,” Jeffcoat said. “He’s really…you can learn a lot from him.”

In addition to Arkansas, Jeffcoat talked about where he has been this summer.

“I came off injury, but I’ve been to A-State, Memphis and I’m going to Tulsa and K-State,” Jeffcoat said.

He currently has offers from North Texas and Arkansas State. What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Jeffcoat said. “It’s home town and I’ve been watching them all my life.”

Jeffcoat worked in the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday, but he has seen most of Arkansas’ facilities. He gave his thoughts on them.

“I love them,” Jeffcoat said. “They are like new. They look amazing. You can get a lot of feedback on what you do here.”

Jeffcoat watched some of Arkansas’ games on the way to a 9-4 season including beating Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Sam Pittman has made a very good impression on him.

“Coach Pittman has really changed this program around,” Jeffcoat said. “I love how they play.”

The atmosphere and vibe at Arkansas is something that has caught Jeffcoat’s attention at camps and prospect days he has attended.

“They are very sincere,” Jeffcoat said. “They try to talk to everybody and not just the guys want.”

Jeffcoat noted this may not be the only time this week he works with Kennedy.

“Tomorrow I’ve got basketball and Friday I think I’m coming back here (to the Prospect Camp),” Jeffcoat said.