FAYETTEVILLE — Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes was once again impressed with Arkansas while on his official visit.

Hughes, 6-1, 180, is originally from Arkansas and has been on the campus numerous times. He talked about how the visit went for him.

“The visit has been amazing,” Hughes said. “I was able to see the inside of Arkansas, like the people. We went to the Catfish Hole and it was amazing. I had fun, I was able to hang out with the players and everybody here is cool. They seem to be bringing some great stuff in and trying to build, and it’s amazing.”

Hughes has a long list of offers. He talked about where Arkansas might stand among them.

“I’m really trying to look at all my visits and compare them all together, because I’m doing them all back-to-back-to-back,” Hughes said. “It’s going to be easier to compare.”

He has already been to Washington and now Arkansas. He has two visits remaining.

“On Monday I leave for LSU, and on Thursday or Friday I go to Utah,” Hughes said.

He also said his mother was impressed with Arkansas.

“She loved it, she was having so much fun,” Hughes said. “She loved all the coaches. It was a good experience for her.”

Is your family in Arkansas urging you to be a Razorback?

“Yeah, they just want me to do what’s best for me and make the right decision,” Hughes said.

Simeon Blair was his player host. What are your thoughts on this coaching staff?

“They were amazing, they were good to talk to,” Hughes said. “Great coaches, they know what they’re talking about. They’re definitely going to build something in the future.”

When are you planning to make a decision?

“Probably in August on my mom’s birthday, August 5th,” Hughes said.

As a junior, he caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown on offense. He had 13 tackles and two pass breakups on defense.