Lawson qualifies for Olympic Trials long jump final, Gilbert advances to 110H semifinal

EUGENE, Ore. – Needing a mark after two fouls in the qualifying stage of the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Arkansas alum Jarrion Lawson delivered the leading jump of 26-7 ¾w (8.12) to advance to Sunday’s final at Hayward Field on Friday.

Also advancing from the opening round of the 110m hurdles was current Razorback Tre’Bien Gilbert, the final time qualifier with a 13.63 clocking. Just missing advancement in the hurdles was another current Razorback in Carl Elliott, III, who posted a 13.67.

Lawson, a silver medalist in the 2016 Olympic Trails, bettered the field with his lone mark by ¾ of an inch. The top 10 places among the 12 advancing to the final were separated by just 7 ½ inches.

This will mark the 13th time a Razorback has advanced to the U.S. Olympic Trials long jump final, and Lawson is the fifth Hog to contest the final at least twice dating back to 1984. The long jump final will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. CT).

Gilbert finished fourth in his heat of the 110m hurdles with a 13.63 to place 16th overall. Elliott finished fifth in the first of four heats as his 13.67 was 0.04 of second off the final time qualifier that Gilbert established.

Racing in lane 8, Gilbert overcame the distraction of LSU’s Eric Edwards, in lane 7, stopping prior reaching the second hurdle. The top three finishers in the heat with Gilbert included Devon Allen (13.26), Michael Dickson (13.26), and Freddie Crittenden (13.43).

The semifinal for the 110m hurdles will be held Saturday at 6:03 p.m. PT (8:03 p.m. CT) with the final following at 7:51 p.m. PT (9:51 p.m. CT).