Leeder withdraws from agreement to become ATU director of athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News Release)–Mike Leeder, who agreed in early May to become the next director of athletics at Arkansas Tech University, has decided to remain in his current role as director of athletics at Georgia Southwestern State University.

“Mr. Leeder called me and indicated he has received an offer from his current institution that he cannot turn down,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “While we are disappointed that he will not be joining us at Arkansas Tech as planned, we respect his decision and his responsibility to do what is in the best interest of his family. We wish him the best in the future.”

Abby Davis will continue in the role of ATU interim director of athletics for the 2020-21 academic year. Davis, who is also head tennis coach at ATU, has served as interim director of athletics since Aug. 26, 2019.

“Coach Davis has provided a steady hand of leadership for our athletics department,” said Bowen. “I appreciate her willingness to continue as our interim director of athletics as we prepare for the opportunities that await us during the upcoming year.”

