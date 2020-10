FAYETTEVILLE — As a source indicated to Hogville.net a week ago Arkansas linebacker Levi Draper reinjured the shoulder he hurt previously and has undergone surgery.

Draper’s father shared it was a successful surgery on Twitter.

Thank you 4 the calls, texts & 🙏🏼 for @ladraper_6 – surgery went great! Thank u @AOSHogDocs So blessed to play for coaches that care & love their boys! @CoachRhoades44 @CoachSamPittman @Coach_Odom & staff we are beyond blessed to be a Razorback! 🙌🏻 #family 🐗🏈❤️ — Rustin Draper (@RustinDraper) October 13, 2020

Draper, 6-1, 223, is a grad transfer from Oklahoma. He was in the two-deep chart for the season before suffering the injury.

Draper was highly recruited out of Collinsville (Okla.) High School. He chose the Sooners over Arkansas and others.