Listen Live: "The Zone" on 103.7 The Buzz featuring Wess Moore

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Get your fill of sports talk each weekday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with "The Zone" on 103.7 The Buzz featuring Justin Acri and Fox16 Sports Director Wess Moore.

Whether its Razorback athletics or other sports headlines from across the state, you can count on these two to break down the hottest topics -- and take your calls and reaction live on the air.

Want to interact with the show? Be sure to tweet @WessMoore or submit your live fan feedback to get in on the action!