LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2020 Wrestling State Championship Tournament is in the books. Before you turn the page on the season, hear Little Rock Catholic head coach Paul Mammarelli in-studio recapping last weekend’s event.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Mammarelli and goes over many topics regarding the tournament: Growth of the sport; quality of competition at Jack Stephens Center; the state’s first-ever all-girl division; and much more.