BRYANT, Ark. — 14th-ranked Little Rock Central shocks Arkansas, knocking off Har-Ber (OT) and Fort Smith Northside en route to the 6A State Championship.

The Tigers go on to play Conway in Hot Springs on Saturday night. Central looks for the school’s 18th basketball state title, the first since 1999.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with head coach Brian Ross after their semifinal win over Fort Smith Northside.