Little Rock Christian Academy Hosts Virtual Signing Day for Student-Athletes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The coronavirus pandemic can take away many things from seniors in high school: Spring sports seasons, prom, and in-person classes.

But Little Rock Christian Academy won’t let it take Signing Day. The school shared videos featuring athletes signing their letters of intent, even featuring the kids’ athletic backgrounds, via their website.

FOX16’s Nick Walters checks out LRCA’s virtual signing day and shows you the five Warriors moving onto the next level.

See Little Rock Christian Academy’s online Signing Day presentation here.