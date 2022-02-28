LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock native is headed into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame. Reggie Swinton is one of six new inductees.

This will be the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The board of directors unveiled the 2022 class Thursday. The induction events are June 22 thru 24.

Swinton graduated from Little Rock Central and played college football at Murray State before enjoying a five-year career in the NFL.

