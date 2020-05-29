Little Rock Parkview’s Darien Bennett Talks Scholarship Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — On Thursday night, Little Rock Parkview Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett was offered a scholarship to the University of Arkansas.

Bennett, 6-0, 215, talked about the offer from the Razorbacks and what it means to him as well was it something he was expecting at this time?

“Honestly, no I didn’t expect it,” Bennett said. “But it means the world to me. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time since I was a little kid. I’ve been an Arkansas fan my whole life.”

Bennett is the fourth player from Parkview to gain an offer from the Hogs. Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, is committed to the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks have also offered Class of 2021 tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, and 2022 running back-safety James Jointer, 6-0, 201.

“It means the world honestly,” Bennett said. “Because we push each other daily in practice just to make one another better. Work ethic and the whole Little Rock Parkview situation is wonderful. It’s a great environment. Like I said, those are my brothers and they push me on everyday.”

Bennett can also play linebacker while Jointer spends time at safety as well. Bennett talked about he and Jointer sharing carries at running back.

“Yes sir I love the competition,” Bennett said. “Makes me go harder on every down and every play. Makes me prove myself.”

Bennett said in addition to Arkansas he also likes Texas A&M, University of Texas, Florida, Auburn and University of Oregon. Bennett talked about what he feels are his strengths at running back and also said he doesn’t feel he has any one obvious weakness. He just is trying to continue to improve in all aspects of his game.

“Agility, I have the ability to make them miss tackles really,” Bennett said. “I have good vision. I’m working to just keep improving my entire game.”