COLUMBIA, SC – No. 21 Arkansas (13-3, 1-2) fell on the road to No. 4 South Carolina (15-1, 3-0), 91-82, at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday night. Aliyah Boston led the way for the Gamecocks, double-doubling in the game with 19 points and 25 rebounds.

The Hogs’ three-point duo led the way in this one, as senior guard Alexis Tolefree went for 22 points (5-10 3PT), while redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez scored 20 points (2-7 3PT). The pair combined for seven of Arkansas’ 12 three pointers made.