Little Rock Trojans: From Preseason Pretenders to Midseason Contenders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A program turnaround is brewing in Little Rock.

UALR’s Trojans finished dead last in Sun Belt standings last season and were ranked as the conference’s second-worst team in the preseason Coach’s Poll.

Defying preseason expectations, Little Rock has flipped the script in their 2019-20 season. The Trojans (13-7, 7-2 in-conference) sit alone atop Sun Belt standings as of late January.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visited with head coach Darrell Walker and his players ahead of Wednesday’s game vs Troy.

