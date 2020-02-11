Little Rock Trojans Use Ugly Past to Build Bright Future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans have more wins this season (18) than they did in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons combined (17).

It was hardly pretty for the Trojans. In the first year of the Darrell Walker era, Little Rock finished in the same spot it did in the year prior — Last place in Sun Belt. But the team has turned the corner this year, now standing at first place.

FOX16’s Nick Walters gives us a look at the Trojans ahead of Thursday’s matchup against Texas State. Hear from Coach Darrell Walker and star guard Markquis Nowell.