Little Rock Women Fall to Louisiana Tech

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock held visiting Louisiana Tech to season-low numbers in shooting (27.1 percent) and points scored (43) but the Lady Techsters used a fourth quarter Trojan scoring drought to claim the 43-38 road win at the Jack Stephens Center Monday evening.
The Trojans (1-6) trailed by just two entering the final quarter but host Little Rock couldn’t find a way to net points until Kyra Collier hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under a minute to go in the game. By that time a two-point deficit had grown to 11 points and even Collier’s heroics weren’t enough as time evaporated quicker than Louisiana Tech’s lead.
For Louisiana Tech (4-2) it had to be a tense flashback to last year’s game when Collier exploded for 12 points in the final quarter. However, that tension slowly dissipated as Little Rock couldn’t add to their already seven steals as time ran out.
Before that fourth quarter drought, Little Rock was in position to fend off Louisiana Tech in what ended up being a slow-paced, defensive battle. The Trojans held LA Tech to just 27.1 percent shooting from the field, including Tech hitting just 1 of 12 shots (8.3 percent) in the third quarter.
Those anemic numbers allowed Little Rock to capitalize on the board, recording a season-high 46 rebounds. The Trojans were led by Sydney Chastain’s career-high 12 rebounds and she also dished out four assists.
“Sydney played very good defense for us tonight, especially against their top guard [Amber Dixon],” Little Rock Head Coach Joe Foley said. “Dixon was 1-for-7 and only scored three points when she’s been averaging over 10.5 a game. She is a key player for them and Sydney was able to guard well and shut her down.”
What offense did come out of the Trojans came, unsurprisingly, from Collier. She scored a game-high 17 points while grabbing two steals and getting credit for five rebounds.
Little Rock will look to provide better fortunes in its game Saturday as Tulsa visits the Jack Stephens Center.
