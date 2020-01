LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Little Rock women used a big third quarter to defeat Georgia Southern 58-46 at the Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock outscored Georgia Southern 21-10 in the third period.

Little Rock was led by Teal Battle’s 14 points and 15 rebounds. Kyra Collier led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points.

Little Rock improves to 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. They host Georgia State Saturday at 2:00.