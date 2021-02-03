LIVE: Hunter Yurachek Details New Agreement with War Memorial Stadium

Wednesday's announcement that the University of Arkansas has agreed to play Arkansas State in football at War Memorial Stadium in the 2025 season came out of the blue. Yes there had been some rumblings about this on social media but the general reaction was that it was fake news. Instead, it was very real and the fanbase of both schools erupted.

As nearly as I can determine the policy of the U. of A. not playing other in-state schools in athletics goes back at least to the late 1940s. Frank Broyles always said that he inherited the policy from his boss John Barnhill. I first read about the controversy surrounding it in a letter to the editor of the Arkansas Gazette from an Arkansas State fan who accused Broyles of hiding from his responsibility of giving football fans in this state a game that should be played. This was in the fall of 1975. Both teams were having outstanding seasons.