Live PTN Basketball Special: Hoopin’ on the Hill

The basketball season officially kicks off for both Arkansas squads this week as the men’s team opens their regular season against Mercer on Tuesday night at home, while the Razorbacks women’s teams takes to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night in their first game against Tarleton State.

Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances a year ago, with the men making a deep run into the Elite Eight. Unfortunately for the women’s team, they were upset in the first round. But each team has reloaded and are ready to once again make some noise in the world of college basketball.

Join our Pig Trail Nation team live at 6:30 p.m. (CST) as we tell everything you need to know heading into basketball season in our special Hoopin’ on the Hill. We bring you exclusive interviews with members of the men’s teams, a full break down from Mike Neighbors about his roster filled with five-star recruits and we give you are thoughts on just how far these teams can take it this year.