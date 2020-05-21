Local Head Football Coach on Governor’s Decision to Allow Workouts Starting June 1st

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson announced on Thursday that non-contact sports could resume competition, while contact sports could resume workouts and meetings, beginning on June 1st.

The news gives schools the green light to allow their sports programs to participate in such activities as the state continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Walters visits with Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley to hear his reaction to the news, what it means for his program, and for the hope of football happening in-full in the fall.