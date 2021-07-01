Local Universities talk about student-athletes to earn money for name, image, and likeness

CONWAY, Ark. — After 115 years, the NCAA has made one of its most significant changes… allowing student-athletes to make money off of their name, image, and likeness.

Any student-athlete across the country is now able to sign endorsement deals, make money from autographs, and profit from social media.

“We’re learning, everyone’s learning as we go,” University of Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague said. “What we know today, we’re giving them that information and I hope they’re successful.”

“I think what we have to kind of slow down a little bit is that there’s still more unknown than there is known,” University of Arkansas – Little Rock athletic director George Lee said.

Both athletic directors agreed that this change is a step in the right direction and that no matter how popular the student-athlete is, social media will be the big money maker.

“I think those student-athletes that have worked already to build up followings are going to have a head up,” Lee said.

“We’re finding that it really boils down to if you have a big social media following and you’re an influencer on social media you’re getting these benefits immediately,” Teague said. “I was concerned at first too that there would be more males than females. But, I think with the social media avenues we’ll have a lot of females getting these opportunities.”

Many states across the U.S. started changing legislature to push for student-athletes to start earning money based off of their N.I.L. since 2019. That push is what Teague thinks made the NCAA change its policy.

“We are one of 1,000 schools in the NCAA’s three divisions. It takes time for all of us to move in one direction,” Teague added. “The NCAA as a staff wanted to have this happen. It’s just hard to get everyone on the same page. There are many states that filed their own bills and put in an official law about name, image, and likeness in their state. Arkansas has one that goes into effect in January.”

There’s still lots to uncover from this new-age of college sports, however one problem that could immediately arise is with recruiting.

“Coaches out there are going to say, ‘hey if you come to our institution, we’ll get you a better N.I.L. deal than this other institution’,” Teague explained. “That’s going to happen, you always have a handful of people who want to break the rules.”