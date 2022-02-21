PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Luke Long fired a 2-under-par 70 and moved up four spots into a tie for 10th after 36 holes at the Watersound Invitational, played at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks fired a 3-under-par 285 but dropped one spot to eighth in the 14-team field.

No. 17 Georgia Tech took command of the tournament with an 11-under 277 and is -14 with a six-stroke lead. Virginia Tech is second at -8 while Alabama is third (-4). Overall, Arkansas is 2-over for the tournament, trailing #4 North Carolina (-3), #26 Clemson and #15 Notre Dame (-2), and #34 NC State (-1).

Long birdied his opening hole, the par-4, 10th but fell back to even with a bogey on his seventh hole (the par-4, 16th). However, he finished the round with 10 pars and two birdies for his 2-under 70. He is tied for 10th with a 36-hole score of 142 (-2).

Segundo Oliva Pinto and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira each carded a 1-under-par 71 in round two. Oliva Pinto is tied for 23rd with an even-par score of 144 (73-71). He had two bogeys and three birdies in round two for his 1-under-par 71. Fernandez de Oliveira is tied for 31st with a two-day total of 145 (74-71).

Julian Perico and Juan Camilo Vesga are tied for 45th, each with a score of 149 (+5). Perico posted a 75 on Tuesday and Vesga, playing as an individual, turned in an even=par round of 72.

Enrique Dimayuga shaved six strokes off his opening-round score with a 73 on Tuesday. He is tied for 60th (79-73=152).

The final round of the Watersound Invitational is set for Tuesday.