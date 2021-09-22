Looking Back at Arkansas, Texas A&M and How They Got Here in 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 4, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Tyler Priddy

HOT SPRINGS — On October 31, 1903, the Arkansas Cardinals met their new rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, for the first time in Houston.

During his only season with Arkansas, Head Coach D.A McDaniel left Texas with an unfortunate loss of 6-0 against A&M Head Coach, J.E Platt. Since then, Texas A&M has been one of the University of Arkansas’s biggest rivals.

In 1964, Arkansas played what was known as their best season in University of Arkansas history today. Under Hall of Fame Razorback Coach Frank Broyles, the Hogs traveled to College Station to meet the Aggies at Kyle Field. On October 31, the Razorbacks returned Fayetteville with their seventh win during the great 11-0 winning streak of 1964. That night on Halloween, the Aggies left Kyle Field with a loss of 17-0. The 1964 Aggies game also had some of Arkansas’s’ most notable players that included Defensive End Loyd Phillips, future Minnesota Vikings Running Back Jim Lindsey, and Defensive Back and later college career coach Ken Hatfield.

In 1975, roughly 52,000 attendees got to watch the University of Arkansas beat the Aggies in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium. Texas A&M played an undefeated season while standing at No. 2, and headed for the Cotton Bowl, until playing the No. 18 Razorbacks. As Coach Broyles’s career with Arkansas began to come to a close, his 18th season ended with a record of 10-2, and last win against Texas A&M ended with a score of 31-6. After taking the Aggies chance to get to the Cotton Bowl, the Razorbacks went to Dallas where they played the University of Georgia and won with a score of 31-10.

In 1991, the University of Arkansas left the Southwest Conference, and the Razorbacks did not see AT&T Stadium until 2009. In the 2009 blastoff return to Arlington, Arkansas left Texas with a winning score of 47-19. The game itself was better known as the “Southwest Classic.” The 2009 Texas A&M game would be the popular Bobby Petrino’s first game against Arkansas’s past rivals. There were some big scenes recognized at the 2009 Southwest classic that included the 85-yard fumble return and touchdown by Jerry Franklin. While the Aggies originally held the lead 10-0, until the big fumble and return and two long nearly back-to-back touchdown passes thrown by Ryan Mallet early in the following quarter, quickly putting the Razorbacks ahead on the scoreboard.

After 2011, Texas A&M has maintained a nine-year winning streak over Arkansas, however, it hasn’t been easy for the Aggies. In 2014, the Razorbacks played a great game in Arlington that ended up going into overtime. The 2014 game was a heated game in a sense that both teams stood at 28-28 at the fourth quarter, yet the Aggies took the victory in overtime with a score of 35-28. This would be the first time in both schools’ athletic history to go into overtime against each other. At the end of the game, fans then rushed the field in excitement over the intensity of the last overtime extra point. The following, the University of Arkansas and Texas A&M played another overtime game at AT&T Stadium. The 2015 game ended with another Aggie victory after A&M Quarterback, Kyle Murray, threw a 20-yard pass to Christian Kirk. The final score was 28-21. In 2017, the Southwest Classic went into overtime once again at AT&T Stadium. The 2017 game led to a defeating score of 50-43.

Now that the Razorbacks and the Aggies have played 77 games, the outcome of every game is always questionable. Both teams have gone on an equal winning streak of nine games against each other, and the September 25 game will decide if the Razorbacks will break the Aggies nine game streak.