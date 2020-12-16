LR transfer Kamani Johnson arrive at UA on Wednesday, says he seeks waiver to play now

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — A couple of weeks ago, Kamani Johnson said he was planning to arrive in Fayetteville “around (December) 16th,” which he confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday will indeed be his arrival date.

Nothing different from what was expected of the Little Rock Trojans junior transfer who entered the portal, committed to Arkansas, then signed with the Hogs all in October with intentions to join his new team at mid-term.

What was unexpected and unannounced at the time, but is apparently on the table now, is that Johnson (6-7 forward and Brooklyn native) is seeking an NCAA waiver for immediate playing eligibility in the spring semester of the current 2020-21 season. It was initially thought that Johnson would be a certain sit-out practice player resuming his playing eligibility in ’21-22.

“Depends on if my waiver gets cleared or not,” Johnson told Hogville.net on Tuesday when asked if he’d redshirt or play this season. “Definitely plan on playing this year if it does.”

Johnson — whose arrival Wednesday will put Arkansas at its maximum 13-sholarship allotment — declined to comment in further detail regarding his waiver application.

If he’s granted immediate eligibility, Johnson could play the remainder of this season while maintaining two more years of eligibility (his junior and senior seasons) due to the NCAA granting all D1 players a one-time exemption to play an extra season because of the hardship related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson committed to Arkansas on Oct. 13, just days after entering the transfer portal, and he signed his paperwork to formalize his pledge to the Razorbacks in late October. He also considered Miami, DePaul, and St. John’s with as many as 20 schools contacting him.

“Kamani comes from a winning program and he has been well coached in a really good system by (Little Rock Trojans head coach and former Hog great) Darrell Walker,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said in a press release after Johnson signed with the Hogs. “He plays extremely hard and is one of the best free throw attempt players in the country. Kamani’s rebounding ability will be an asset and he will fit into our philosophy of trying to get to the free throw line.”

Johnson was named All Sun Belt Conference third team as a sophomore in ’19-20 after helping Little Rock to 21 wins and the league title. He started 25 of 31 games and averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field (98-of-191 field goals) and 72.7% from the free throw line (144-of-198 free throws) in 27.7 minutes per game.