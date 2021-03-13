LSU defeats Arkansas,78-71, Knocking the Razorbacks out of the SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tn. , — Game 11 of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament played between LSU and Arkansas, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Bridgestone Arena in NASHVILLE.

Their historic run of beating SEC teams ended for the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as LSU gutted out a 78-71 win in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Hogs missed on their chance to establish a new program-best winning streak against SEC competition that ended at 12 consecutive league victories.

SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody reached his career-high of 28 points for the fourth time this season to go with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist, but it wasn’t enough as the Hogs could never make it back all the way after falling behind by 12 points in the second half. LSU led 72-62 with 2:28 to play, and after a couple of Arkansas scores Moody converted a putback-and-1 with a 52 seconds remaining followed by a transition layup by senior combo forward Justin Smith after a steal by junior combo guard JD Notae as the Hogs pulled within 72-71 at the 0:37 mark. After Tigers’ senior guard Javonte Smart scored on a drive with 26 seconds remaining to extend the LSU lead to 74-71, Notae lost his dribble at 0:18 resulting in a live-ball turnover. Arkansas was forced to foul twice in the closing seconds, and LSU made all 4 of its free throw attempts to hold on for a 7-point victory.

The No. 2 seed in the SECT, Arkansas (22-6, 14-5 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 13 entering Saturday) beat Missouri in the SECT quarterfinals on Friday to match the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks’ 12-game league winning streak — the best run of consecutive SEC wins since Arkansas joined the league in ’91-92. Now the Hogs turn their attention to Sunday’s announcement of the NCAA tournament’s 68-team field to learn what their at-large seed will be, who their first opponent will be, the early-round matchups within their 16-team bracket, and their playing site. The NCAAT begins next week at various locations in Indiana.

The 3rd-seed in the SECT, LSU (18-8, 13-6 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 29 entering Saturday) advances to play 6th-ranked and top-seeded Alabama on Sunday in the SECT title game for the right to earn the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAAT. The Tigers won the rubber-match game against the Hogs as each team won at home during the regular season.

The Hogs fell to 6-5 in away games in ’20-21 (includes a 5-4 record in true road games). Arkansas had last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the 12-game league winning streak. The previous time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time. 

In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman dropped to 2-1 coaching Arkansas in the SECT, 6-1 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 22-16 in SEC games, 42-18 overall at Arkansas, and he slipped to 2-3 coaching head-to-head against LSU’s Will Wade in SEC play. 

The Hogs did not handle LSU’s zone defense smartly for most of the game, settling for prolongued dribble-drives into a waiting defense as opposed to creating open looks by moving the ball via the pass around the perimeter or inside-and-out. That strategy was compounded by careless, unforced turnovers and blown rare opportunities for easy scores as the Hogs suffered 16 turnovers while shooting only 27-of-65 from the field (41.5%), including 6-of-26 from 3 (23.1%). Defensively, Arkansas forced 14 turnovers while limiting LSU to 28-of-66 overall from the field (42.4%), but the Hogs were hurt by the Tigers’ 9-of-19 effort from distance (47.4%).

The Razorbacks managed to get to the free throw line more than the Tigers, but a 3-of-10 start on freebies was too much to overcome. Arkansas finished 11-of-19 at the line (57.9%) while LSU was 13-of-15 (86.7%). The Hogs won the rebounding battle (42-39, including a 16-13 advantage in offensive boards) but the Tigers were plus-11 in second-chance-points (17-6).

Smith finished with 21 points (10-of-13 field goals and 1-of-3 free throws), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 5 turnovers. Notae, coming off a career-high 27 points in the win over Mizzou on Friday, had 9 points (4-of-14 field goals, including 1-of-7 from 3), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals playing off the bench. Freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis finished with 6 points, 8 rebounds, a game-high 5 assists, and a game-high 4 steals. Senior combo guard Jalen Tate — he’s now struggled with foul trouble and scoring the ball in 4 of the Hogs’ last 5 games — finished with 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block. Reserve junior forward Ethan Henderson contributed 4 points, 7 rebounds, a game-high 3 blocks, and 1 assist in 26 minutes.

Freshman guard Cam Thomas led victorious LSU with 21 points (6-of-18 field goals, including 4-of-6 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws) and 3 steals. Smart had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Junior forward Darius Days had 13 points and 8 rebounds, freshman guard Eric Gaines had 10 points and 5 rebounds, and sophomore forward Trendon Watford had 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 10th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, Tate, and sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover.

Moody started hot and made his first 4 three-point shot attempts while scoring 16 points to help the Hogs to a 31-24 lead, but mental mistakes, unforced turnovers, poor ball movement, and defensive breakdowns helped feed an LSU 16-6 run to close the first half for a 40-37 Tigers lead at the break.

Moody led all scorers in the first 20 minutes with 20 points (7-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 2-of-5 free thows) to go with 5 rebounds. The Tigers has three players in double-figures scoring at the break — Smart with 13 points, Thomas with 11, and Days with 10.

The Hogs started well shooting the ball but ended up 15-of-37 from the field (40.5%), including 5-of-14 from 3 (35.7%). Arkansas was only 2-of-6 at the free throw line (33.3%). Lsu made 16-of-34 from the field (47.1%), including 5-of-10 from 3 (50%), and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. The Hogs won the glass (22-19) in the first 20 minutes  but lost turnovers (5-4).

