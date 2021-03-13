LSU defeats Arkansas,78-71, Knocking the Razorbacks out of the SEC Tournament

Their historic run of beating SEC teams ended for the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as LSU gutted out a 78-71 win in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Hogs missed on their chance to establish a new program-best winning streak against SEC competition that ended at 12 consecutive league victories.

SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody reached his career-high of 28 points for the fourth time this season to go with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist, but it wasn’t enough as the Hogs could never make it back all the way after falling behind by 12 points in the second half. LSU led 72-62 with 2:28 to play, and after a couple of Arkansas scores Moody converted a putback-and-1 with a 52 seconds remaining followed by a transition layup by senior combo forward Justin Smith after a steal by junior combo guard JD Notae as the Hogs pulled within 72-71 at the 0:37 mark. After Tigers’ senior guard Javonte Smart scored on a drive with 26 seconds remaining to extend the LSU lead to 74-71, Notae lost his dribble at 0:18 resulting in a live-ball turnover. Arkansas was forced to foul twice in the closing seconds, and LSU made all 4 of its free throw attempts to hold on for a 7-point victory.

The No. 2 seed in the SECT, Arkansas (22-6, 14-5 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 13 entering Saturday) beat Missouri in the SECT quarterfinals on Friday to match the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks’ 12-game league winning streak — the best run of consecutive SEC wins since Arkansas joined the league in ’91-92. Now the Hogs turn their attention to Sunday’s announcement of the NCAA tournament’s 68-team field to learn what their at-large seed will be, who their first opponent will be, the early-round matchups within their 16-team bracket, and their playing site. The NCAAT begins next week at various locations in Indiana.

The 3rd-seed in the SECT, LSU (18-8, 13-6 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 29 entering Saturday) advances to play 6th-ranked and top-seeded Alabama on Sunday in the SECT title game for the right to earn the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAAT. The Tigers won the rubber-match game against the Hogs as each team won at home during the regular season.

The Hogs fell to 6-5 in away games in ’20-21 (includes a 5-4 record in true road games). Arkansas had last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the 12-game league winning streak. The previous time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman dropped to 2-1 coaching Arkansas in the SECT, 6-1 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 22-16 in SEC games, 42-18 overall at Arkansas, and he slipped to 2-3 coaching head-to-head against LSU’s Will Wade in SEC play.

The Hogs did not handle LSU’s zone defense smartly for most of the game, settling for prolongued dribble-drives into a waiting defense as opposed to creating open looks by moving the ball via the pass around the perimeter or inside-and-out. That strategy was compounded by careless, unforced turnovers and blown rare opportunities for easy scores as the Hogs suffered 16 turnovers while shooting only 27-of-65 from the field (41.5%), including 6-of-26 from 3 (23.1%). Defensively, Arkansas forced 14 turnovers while limiting LSU to 28-of-66 overall from the field (42.4%), but the Hogs were hurt by the Tigers’ 9-of-19 effort from distance (47.4%).

The Razorbacks managed to get to the free throw line more than the Tigers, but a 3-of-10 start on freebies was too much to overcome. Arkansas finished 11-of-19 at the line (57.9%) while LSU was 13-of-15 (86.7%). The Hogs won the rebounding battle (42-39, including a 16-13 advantage in offensive boards) but the Tigers were plus-11 in second-chance-points (17-6).

Smith finished with 21 points (10-of-13 field goals and 1-of-3 free throws), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 5 turnovers. Notae, coming off a career-high 27 points in the win over Mizzou on Friday, had 9 points (4-of-14 field goals, including 1-of-7 from 3), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals playing off the bench. Freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis finished with 6 points, 8 rebounds, a game-high 5 assists, and a game-high 4 steals. Senior combo guard Jalen Tate — he’s now struggled with foul trouble and scoring the ball in 4 of the Hogs’ last 5 games — finished with 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block. Reserve junior forward Ethan Henderson contributed 4 points, 7 rebounds, a game-high 3 blocks, and 1 assist in 26 minutes.

Freshman guard Cam Thomas led victorious LSU with 21 points (6-of-18 field goals, including 4-of-6 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws) and 3 steals. Smart had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Junior forward Darius Days had 13 points and 8 rebounds, freshman guard Eric Gaines had 10 points and 5 rebounds, and sophomore forward Trendon Watford had 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 10th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, Tate, and sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover.

Moody started hot and made his first 4 three-point shot attempts while scoring 16 points to help the Hogs to a 31-24 lead, but mental mistakes, unforced turnovers, poor ball movement, and defensive breakdowns helped feed an LSU 16-6 run to close the first half for a 40-37 Tigers lead at the break.

Moody led all scorers in the first 20 minutes with 20 points (7-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 2-of-5 free thows) to go with 5 rebounds. The Tigers has three players in double-figures scoring at the break — Smart with 13 points, Thomas with 11, and Days with 10.

The Hogs started well shooting the ball but ended up 15-of-37 from the field (40.5%), including 5-of-14 from 3 (35.7%). Arkansas was only 2-of-6 at the free throw line (33.3%). Lsu made 16-of-34 from the field (47.1%), including 5-of-10 from 3 (50%), and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. The Hogs won the glass (22-19) in the first 20 minutes but lost turnovers (5-4).