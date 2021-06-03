LSU Hires Brad Davis Away From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take LSU head coach Ed Orgeron long to fill his vacant offensive line coaching spot as he has hired Brad Davis away from Arkansas according to sources and a report from Bruce Feldman.

Orgeron fired veteran offensive line coach James Cregg on Wednesday. He considered a few different assistants according to a source including one in the Big 12, another in the ACC and another in the NFL.

SOURCES: #Arkansas OL coach Brad Davis is expected to become the new O-line coach at #LSU, sources tell me and @BrodyAMiller. Davis is from Baton Rouge and has strong ties in the area. He's turned down some big jobs before but the opportunity to come home was a big lure. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 3, 2021

Davis is from Baton Rouge and spent the past season at Arkansas under Sam Pittman. When Pittman was hired to replace Chad Morris at Arkansas the first assistant hire he made was Davis from Missouri.

Davis is from Baton Rouge and attended Belaire High School there. He played his college football at Oklahoma.

In addition to Arkansas and Missouri, Davis has coached at Baton Rouge Southern University Lab School, Wayne State, Doane College, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Portland State, James Madison, East Carolina, North Texas and Florida.

Arkansas has three offensive line commitments in the Class of 2022. The Razorbacks have recruits visiting the campus this weekend, but the one offensive line prospect, Gautier (Miss.) High’s Bryson Hurst) has moved to the June. 11-13 weekend.