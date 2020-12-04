Lucas Coley, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan Praise Arkansas Staff While Other Schools Losing Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — While other schools are seeing players opt to de-commit the University of Arkansas is maintaining the commitments it has while nearing a full class.

Arkansas has 20 commitments and a transfer from Oklahoma who count toward the Class of 2021. They still have some targets they are looking at including Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, 6-3, 290, and some others. Arkansas will also pursue some transfers as well.

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks appear to be in good shape as far as the early signing period Dec. 16-18.

“Well, I think any time you have an early signing date and obviously you like who you have or you wouldn’t have accepted their commitment,” Pittman said. “It’s big to get it early. It’s big to get it in December.

“Once you get them on the dotted line, you can go for, ‘Well, are we going to save some of these for some transfers? Are we going to continue to chase after another position? You know what I mean? Another guy at the same position. We obviously like who we have. And so we hope, like I’m sure everybody who has commitments, that they will sign on Dec. 16, I believe it is. I may be wrong there, but I believe it’s the first Wednesday. Dec. 16 I think is when it is. Any way, we’re certainly hoping we can get that class figured out. And then we potentially have several guys coming in January and that would be huge for spring ball, assuming we’ll be able to have spring ball.”

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln Park College three-star Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan took to Twitter Thursday night to show support for what’s going on at Arkansas and encourage others to join them.

In addition to the verbal commitments to sign, it appears Pittman will once again target some preferred walk-on talent. The Hogs have a commitment from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley. Little Rock Parkview two-way lineman Jared Summons is likely to choose between Arkansas and UCA according to Parkview coach Brad Bolding.