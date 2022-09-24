Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks.



No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I have such respect for Coach Pittman and what he has done for our program along with his staff,” Lucas said. “I just really love how he treats his players and how he is just so humble.

“He respects his coaches, but they also know what his expectations are they understand him and they must be met. I just think he does a good job with his staff and with the players.”

Lucas, whose Bruins moved to 4-0 with a 49-26 home win over Little Rock Christian on Friday night, looked on with pride as Arkansas rallied past Missouri State 38-27 last Saturday night.

The Razorbacks rallied from 17-0 and 27-17 deficits to get the win over former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino’s Bears.

“That environment got a little hostile the other night at home,” Lucas said of a 4th and 9 running play that failed. “We got down and I heard a few boos on that 4th down play.

“But he kept everybody together, stayed in there and they fought back, picked it up and got it done. And that’s all that matters.

“Just like we did against Russellville, they went in a little overconfident like they weren’t worried about Missouri State.

“But they made an adjustment and he got those players to finish the game despite being down like that so late in the game. My hat is off to him.”