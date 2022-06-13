FAYETTEVILLE — Paris (Tenn.) Henry County four-star offensive tackle Luke Brown was very impressed with the official visit to Arkansas.

Brown, 6-5, 300, committed to Arkansas on April 19 over offers from over 25 other schools including many from the SEC. Brown was one of the nine recruits at Arkansas this past weekend on an official visit.

“This visit has been great,” Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of good people. Lots of meeting recruits, other people committed and just being around the staff all weekend. Great family atmosphere. It’s just good to be here with a bunch of commitments”

Brown got to hang out with a couple of other key Arkansas offensive line targets as well. Did this visit help you know the decision to attend Arkansas was the correct one?

“Oh yeah,” Brown said. “Definitely, Plenty of new things. Just being around them seeing how genuine the people are. Just get a few more here like Madden Sanker and Connor Stroh.”

Both Sanker and Stroh are four-star offensive linemen who also were on official visits. They have Arkansas in their final choices. One plus for Brown is the fact Sam Pittman was widely recognized as one of the best offensive line coaches in the nation prior to becoming the head coach at Arkansas.

“Having Coach Pittman on the staff, especially at that position, is really big because he’s one of the best guys in the business for offensive linemen,” Brown said. “Just having the opportunity to play under him and someone who has learned from him most of his career, Coach (Cody) Kennedy, is just a great opportunity.”

Josh Street was his player host. Brown talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Probably hanging out with all the guys at Pittman’s house ,” Brown said. “Going swimming, playing some games with them and just having a good time.”

Arkansas currently has 12 public commitments for the Class of 2023.