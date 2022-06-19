FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz was on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

But Hasz, 6-3, 227, who committed to Arkansas on January 22 has been to Fayetteville countless times so this was just another trip for him. He was also on campus last weekend helping the Hogs recruit.

“It went good,” Hasz said. “I’ve been down here a bunch and I just love it down here.”

Hasz chose Arkansas over offers from 33 other schools. As a junior, he caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. For Hasz, someone who has seen all the Hogs have to offer, he had a different highlight of the visit.

“Probably getting to spend time with the players again and building a relationship with the recruits and stuff,” Hasz said.

Hasz’s twin brother is Dylan, 6-0, 180, who can play wide receiver or safety. As a junior, Dylan caught 24 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had 28 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss and 12 pass breakups. Luke talked about what it meant to him for the Hogs to offer his brother on June 2.

“It meant a lot,” Luke said. “He didn’t get offered because of me. He earned it. If he got offered because of me it would have been a long time ago. He had to earn it and they had to come out and watch him at spring ball and all that stuff.”

On Friday, Sept. 2, fans can see the Hasz brothers play locally. Bixby will travel to take on Springdale Har-Ber.