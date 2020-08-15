Luke Jones Praised by Sam Pittman Following Awarding of Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — On Tuesday, University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman granted a scholarship to sophomore offensive lineman Luke Jones.

Jones, 6-5, 294, signed with Notre Dame out of Pulaski Academy High School, but opted to leave there after one year. He transferred to Arkansas where he was once committed before switching to Notre Dame.

Jones redshirted last season and will now have three years to play three. On Friday during a Zoom conference, Pittman talked about what Jones did to earn the scholarship.

“Luke Jones has done an excellent job,” Pittman said. “I was surprised a little bit about how easy being a possible center was. It was kind of a natural for him. Obviously when you travel you want to be able to travel at least three centers. And I think he’d do a nice job if we put him in there at center. He’s not playing center right now but he certainly is capable.

“He has excellent feet. He’s quick. He’s very talented. When I got here, I don’t know what he weighed, but he’s gained quality weight. He looks like an SEC O-lineman and he moves like one. So very smart, very intelligent. Obviously with him being able to play center it brings a lot more value to the table from him. But just a really good kid who works hard. Just been really proud of him.”

In high school, he helped lead the Bruins to four consecutive state championships. Pulaski Academy was 54-2 over his four years with the varsity.

In 2017, he captured the Willie Roaf Award given to the outstanding offensive lineman in Arkansas.