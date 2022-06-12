FAYETTEVILLE — Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker took a visit to Arkansas and was very pleased afterward.

Sanker, 6-4, 305, has a long list of offers and opted to use one of his official visits to see what the Razorbacks have to offer.

“Awesome, awesome,” Sanker said. “We loved it. Had a good time. Loved the coaches and the people atmosphere. It’s a really good place.”

Sanker was impressed with Sam Pittman and talked about the highlight of his visit.

“Probably talking to Coach Pittman a lot,” Sanker said. “Before this I had never been up here. It was kind of like a leap of faith to take the official visit. I think it paid off because Coach Pittman is a great guy and great coach. All his players love playing for him.”

Pittman was a very successful offensive line coach before becoming the head coach at Arkansas. That also impresses Sanker.

“Definitely. I think that’s a big thing for me,” Sanker said. The head coach being an offensive line coach. That opens up worlds of opportunities because he knows what it’s like. He knows the struggles and stuff.”

This was Sanker’s second official visit and he has a couple more remaining.

“So I’ve been to Michigan State and here,” Sanker said. “Next I have Louisville and Miami coming up.”

Sanker talked about a timeline for a decision.

“I’m hoping to make a decision before high school football season,” Sanker said.

Ricky Stromberg was his player host. Sanker talked about what made this visit so good and possible set it apart from another.

“The coaches really,” Sanker said. “I love Coach Pittman and I love Coach (Cody) Kennedy. The atmosphere around the school. The fans and the people.”

Sanker has 20 offers.