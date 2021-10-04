Malham Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior midfielder Taylor Malham earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office, after scoring two of the four goals Sunday versus Georgia. It is Malham’s first SEC weekly award, and the third straight Monday that the Hogs have received recognition from the conference.

Malham’s first goal was part of the trio of scores in the first eight minutes of the match. Her second goal occurred at the start of the second half, giving the Hogs insurance to win their ninth-straight match, a program record. She has helped Arkansas outscore its last nine opponents 34-4.

The eighth-ranked Razorbacks improved to 9-2-0, and 4-0-0 in the SEC, sitting atop the standings with South Carolina.

It is Malham’s first SEC weekly award.

Arkansas soccer returns to action Thursday, Oct. 7, to face Alabama at Razorback Field. First kick is set for 6 p.m. CT and the match will be televised on SEC Network.