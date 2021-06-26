Malvern’s Vinny Winters Shows Why Arkansas Offered Him in Ninth Grade

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Malvern Class of 2024 offensive tackle Vinny Winters had an outstanding camp at Arkansas on Friday.

Winters, 6-4, 305, was offered by the Hogs on Feb. 1. On Friday he camped with the Razorbacks and was his first time to be at the University of Arkansas. He worked with Cody Kennedy at the camp.

“From what I am seeing, it’s very nice, I love it and there are great coaches around here,” Winters said. “I love Coach Kennedy. He treats me like his son.”

Memphis was the first to offer you and then the Hogs. How many offers do you have now?

“I may be about to get three more soon,” Winters said. “LSU is talking about offering me, Alabama and Florida State. I have ones from Arkansas, Memphis and Arkansas State.”

Since many recruits don’t get three offers while a freshman in high school, how are you dealing with the attention?

“I am just remaining humble the whole time,” Winters said. “I come from nothing so getting all this attention for a small town kid like me is great. I am enjoying the moment, but I still work hard every day for what I have been given – the opportunity to play college football.”

Winters is at Malvern High School, but that could be changing in the future which would be a blow for the Leopards. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy hosted him for a recent visit.

“I went to IMG Academy, went to Florida State, went to LSU and I went to Ole Miss,” Winters said.

Is it a possibility you go to IMG Academy?

“Maybe,” Winters said. “I don’t know yet. We are going to talk about it some more.”

What’s the rest of the summer look like for you?

“I believe I am going to Oregon in July,” Winters said. “I am going to go home for about two days, rest and get my mind straight and then get back to work Sunday or Monday.”

While it’s very early for you do you have some things you are looking for in a college?

“Building a relationship with the coaches, seeing how they get a good feel around here and finding nice places around here to have fun,” Winters said.

Sam Pittman has made a very strong impression on him.

“I watch Arkansas and I enjoy watching Bama,” Winters said. “I love watching Coach Pittman, this environment and the way he interacts with players. I really like that.”

What do you see from Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy and what they are trying to do with the program?

“I see they are really focus on the linemen, get a good connection with them and really working the linemen and passing and running and agility having conditioning it looks like.”

What are the things you feel you do best and then need to work on the most?

“I feel like my speed is good and I just have to get my pass set down,” Winters said. “My power is there and I just have to bring it all together going forward.”

Varsity ball has been fun so far🔥, ready to take on the playoffs with my team 💪🏾‼️@LDixon_ @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/YIY2c6jXCU — Vinny Winters (@VinnyWinters) November 13, 2020