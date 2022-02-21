FAYETTEVILLE — Malvern Class of 2024 offensive tackle Vinny Winters is one of the state’s top prospects who holds an offer from the University of Arkansas.

Winters, 6-4, 305, started at left tackle for the Leopards both as a freshman and sophomore. The talented Winters was offered by the Hogs on Feb. 1, 2021. He also has offers to Memphis and Arkansas State as well as a long list of schools still evaluating him. Winter attended a Prospect Day on Jan. 15 at Arkansas. On Monday, he reflected on how his recruiting is going at this time.

“My recruiting is going a little slow right now,” Winters said. “I’m not having any update of offers right now. It should spark up here pretty shortly,”

Malvern suffered some key injuries in 2021 so the season didn’t go completely as planned. Winters talked about how it went for him individually.

“I feel like myself I put very great tape out this year,” Winters said. “I feel like I did and my junior season should be very exciting to watch too.”

Winters spent some time with Cody Kennedy at the Jan. 15 Prospect Day, but also worked with him at a camp in Fayetteville last summer.

“He’s a great coach,” Winters said. “He likes to dial things down. He really helped me out a lot. A really respectful guy, I like him a lot.”

Malvern has sent many athletes to Fayetteville to play for the Hogs. Is staying home and representing the state something that appeals to Winters?

“That would be pretty nice if I could stay down here,” Winters said. “I guess we’ll see when I get ready to commit somewhere.”

Winters seems to have a tentative timetable for when he might make a commitment to a school.

“I may wait until after my junior year,” Winters said.

As far as strengths at left tackle Winters feels one aspect of his game is ahead of the other due to the offense Malvern uses.

“I’m very good at my run blocking,” Winters said. “Our offense isn’t like really a pass, really more of a run so that’s where I’m great at, but when we do pass I’m very great at it. My IQ is very high and I can do all those type of things, I can read defenses too,”

As far as what he’s looking for in a college, Winters talked about the various aspects that will help him make that decision.

“Really my major (nurse practitioner) what I really want to do if my Plan B in football doesn’t really go as planned,” Winters said. “Coaches that really want to keep it truthful and how I feel and stuff like that. Not switch up and stuff like that.”

Winters said he will camp at Arkansas again this summer. Winters, Lakeside running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3 1/2, 210, are the three Class of 2024 recruits with an offer to Arkansas. Russell has committed.

Click here for highlights.