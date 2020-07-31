Many Recruits Will Likely Have to Make College Decision From Virtual Visits

FAYETTEVILLE — Both on- and off-campus recruiting has been shut down since early March and it appears that may not change anytime soon.

University of Arkansas vice-chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek was asked during a Zoom conference on Thursday about the status of recruiting.

“I think you will see the dead period extended through the end of the calendar year,” Yurachek said. “I don’t see recruiting opening up any time during football season.”

At this time the NCAA’s early signing period for football is set for Dec. 16-18. The late period would then start on Feb. 3, 2021. However if as expected no visits are allowed this calendar year then Yurachek expects the early signing period to change.

“I think if the dead period is extended through December, you’ll see the early signing period moved past the first of the year,” Yurachek said.

In addition to the commitments, former University of Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford will count in the Class of 2021. He is enrolled at Arkansas and will redshirt while sitting out the required season. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas’ Commitments (2021):

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Class 2022 Commitment:

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland