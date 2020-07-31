Many Recruits Will Likely Have to Make College Decision From Virtual Visits

FAYETTEVILLE — Both on- and off-campus recruiting has been shut down since early March and it appears that may not change anytime soon.
University of Arkansas vice-chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek was asked during a Zoom conference on Thursday about the status of recruiting.
“I think you will see the dead period extended through the end of the calendar year,” Yurachek said. “I don’t see recruiting opening up any time during football season.”
At this time the NCAA’s early signing period for football is set for Dec. 16-18. The late period would then start on Feb. 3, 2021. However if as expected no visits are allowed this calendar year then Yurachek expects the early signing period to change.
“I think if the dead period is extended through December, you’ll see the early signing period moved past the first of the year,” Yurachek said.
In addition to the commitments, former University of Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford will count in the Class of 2021. He is enrolled at Arkansas and will redshirt while sitting out the required season. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining.
Arkansas’ Commitments (2021):
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview
Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)
Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene
Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)
Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)
Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)
Class 2022 Commitment:
JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland