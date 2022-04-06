FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Mataio Soli has opted to enter the transfer portal.

He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

“I am officially in the transfer portal and my recruitment is open…better days ahead!!” Soli tweeted

Soli was highly recruited out of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County in the Class of 2019. He was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.

As a true freshman in 2019 under Chad Morris and his staff, Soli played in all 12 games starting the final 11. He totaled 550 plays with 497 coming on the defensive line. He recorded 19 tackles, including nine solo, 1.5 for loss and two quarterback hurries.

In 2020 with the new staff Soli played in nine games and had one start with that against LSU. He had five tackles for the season including one solo, 0.5 tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Soli followed that up with six tackles in 12 games in 2021. He had one tackle for loss and 0.5 sack as well.

Soli chose the Hogs over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame and many others coming out of high school. As a senior, Soli had 84 tackles, including 60 solo, 29 for loss, 22.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a recovered one.

Both his parents are Arkansas graduates. His father, Junior, earned All-SEC honors while with the Razorbacks from 1992-95. His father was drafted in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.