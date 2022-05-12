FAYETTEVILLE — Transfer wide receiver Matt Landers could be catching passes again in Reynolds Razorback Stadium this fall.

Landers, 6-5, 200, caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in Sam Pittman’s first game as head coach at Arkansas. Landers was with the University of Georgia then. Following that season he transferred to Toledo where he played in 2021. While helping Georgia defeat the Hogs did you ever think you would be on that other sideline in two years?

“No, I never thought that,” Landers said. “But things happen and I’m just looking to the future.”

Landers spent Wednesday and today on an official visit to see Arkansas. Following the visit he talked about how it went.

“It has been great,” Landers said. “Good to be able to see some familiar faces. Good to see the facility and everything so it has been great.”

At Toledo in 2021, Landers caught 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to that Landers spent three seasons at Georgia and played in 25 games. In 2020, Landers grabbed 10 passes for 105 yards. Now that he is in the transfer portal he named three schools he’s seriously considering.

“I’ve been getting a lot of looks, but the main ones I’ve been communicating with are Arkansas, Auburn and Miami,” Landers said.

When will you make a decision and how will you announce it?

“Probably the next week or by the end of the week next week,” Landers said. “I will most likely announce it on Twitter or some kind of social media.”

While he saw the stadium at Arkansas and a few other things when with Georgia in 2020 he got to see all of what the Hogs have to offer on this official visit.

“I came here strictly business,” Landers said. “The facility was nice. It’s a big facility, big school. I already know what it’s going to be like. I’m just ready to come here and work.”

In 2017 at St. Petersburg (Fla.) High School, Landers caught 40 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 24 offers out of high school and was a three-star recruit. Kenny Guiton is his lead recruiter for the Hogs.

Arkansas has two remaining scholarships for the Class of 2022. If Landers chooses the Hogs then they will almost certainly focus on an interior defensive lineman with the remaining scholarship. Former Oklahoma standout wide receiver Jadon Haselwood chose Arkansas, enrolled at midterm and went through spring drills with the Hogs. Last season at OU, Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. The receptions and touchdowns were tops among OU wide receivers.

