FAYETTEVILLE — Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers has been outstanding through three games for the Razorbacks.

Landers leads the team with 14 receptions for 211 yards. Landers played at Georgia before transferring to Toledo for 2021. At Arkansas, Landers is off to a very good start.

“It’s been a blessing just to be here with these guys and with this great staff,” Landers said. “So, I just plan on keep pushing forward and keep grinding.”

Landers doesn’t have a touchdown yet, but he probably would have had he not dropped a pass from KJ Jefferson against South Carolina. He talked about how he picked himself back up after that drop of a wide-open pass.

“It was really just letting it go, moving forward, putting it in my mind it won’t be the last opportunity I get. That’s pretty much it,” Landers said.

Miami tried to pass against Texas A&M, Saturday’s Arkansas opponent, and found out the Aggies secondary is pretty good. Landers also feels there’s a lot of talent back there.

“It’s a lot of talent,” Landers said. “I haven’t really done a lot of film study on them yet, but I’m looking forward to going against a good group of DBs.”

Landers talked about the huddle when Missouri State just went up 27-17 on the Hogs and then Rocket Sanders took a shovel pass to the house to narrow the gap to three points.

“Well, really just him being a leader, the leader that he is, making sure everybody was on the same page and making sure we still had this game,” Landers said. “Nobody pointing fingers at each other. Nobody giving up. We just kept going and kept playing and the result came out good.”

Landers had seven receptions for 123 yards against Missouri State. He talked about what allowed him to have that many touches.

“Really just playing our brand of football, doing what I do,” Landers said. “Just whatever the coach called in, just getting open and doing my best to get open.”

Another thing that has helped Landers put up big numbers is playing with quarterback KJ Jefferson.

“One of the best quarterbacks I’ve played with since I’ve been playing football,” Landers said. “His athletic ability, his arm strength, his reading ability, his IQ. He’s definitely a great player, a great quarterback.”

Arkansas will take on Texas A&M in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Saturday night at 6 p.m. and televised on ESPN. It will be Landers’ chance to play where the Dallas Cowboys play.

“I feel it’s going to be fun,” Landers said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’ll be my first time in the stadium, so I’ll be able to tell you more after, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) is ranked No. 10 in the nation while Texas A&M (2-1) is No. 23.