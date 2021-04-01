Matthews Makes Cut, Advances To Final Round At ANWA

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews will play in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, as she made the cut following 36 holes of play over two days. The third round, which will include the top-30 players after 36 holes, will be played on Saturday, and will be televised on NBC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Matthews will be paired with Emilie Alba Paltrinieri of Italy in the final round, and they will tee off at 7:50 a.m. CT.

After two rounds of play, the Rogers, Ark. native sits tied for 17th, firing a score of 149 (+5) over her first 36 holes of play. She is six strokes off the lead, as both 17-year-old Rose Zhang and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad share the top of the leaderboard at one-under.

Matthews started the event off with a bang, playing an eagle on her first hole of the tournament. From there, she went on to collect two birdies along with seven bogeys to finish round one at 75 (+3). Matthews was better on day two, staying above the cut line courtesy of a 74 (+2). The redshirt junior finished round two strong, playing five pars and one birdie on 16 over her final six holes.

