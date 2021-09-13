Matthews Makes History, Arkansas In Second at Cougar Classic

HANAHAN, SC – Arkansas Women’s Golf started the new season hot on Monday, as the Hogs are in second place (284-281—565, -11) after 36 holes at the Cougar Classic. Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs trail only the Georgia Bulldogs, who lead the event at 16-under.

Redshirt senior Brooke Matthews played arguably the greatest 36-hole stretch in the history of the women’s golf program on Monday, shooting a 63 in round one and a 64 in round two, placing her at 17-under and atop the individual leaderboard. Matthews matched Emily Tubert for the best 18-hole round in program history, as Tubert fired a 63 at the 2010-11 Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. Matthews has a five-stroke lead on Krista Junkkari of North Carolina, who currently sits at 12-under for the event. If her lead holds, it will be the second year in the row that Matthews has won the opening event of the season.

In the second slot for the Hogs is Julia Gregg, who is in the top 20 after day one at the Cougar. Gregg was solid over her first 36 holes of the new season, and she currently sits at two-under, good for a share of 16th place. Her round two 70 matches the best single round score of her career.

Fellow junior Kajal Mistry is third for the Hogs after day one, tied for 35th place after 36 holes. Mistry started round one shooting three-over, but went under par in round two, shooting a 71 (-1).

Sophomore Miriam Ayora and freshman Ffion Tynan hold down the fourth and fifth spots for the Hogs, respectively. Ayora is tied for 76th place (74-77—151) while Tynan is tied for 86th (77-76—153) 36 holes into her collegiate debut.