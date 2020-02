FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 7 Arkansas baseball team kicks off the 2020 season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois on Feb. 14-16 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Friday (Feb. 14) and Saturday’s (Feb. 15) games will both begin at 2 p.m., while Sunday’s (Feb. 16) finale is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch. All three games will air live on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM.