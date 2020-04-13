Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee Adds New Offer, Two Defensive Linemen Choose Power 5 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle Class of 2022 offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee has pulled in an offer from Nebraska.

Chamblee tweeted out the offer on Monday.

The 6-6, 300-pound Chamblee now has 10 scholarship offers. He previously held offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, TCU and Missouri.

Chamblee said in an interview with this reporter on April 6 he is favoring Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech.

Two Make College Choices

Jacksonville defensive tackle Tyas Martin and Joe T. Robinson defensive end Deldrick Withers have made their college decision.

Martin, 6-3, 320, committed to Virginia Tech on April 10. He also had offers from Tennessee, Virginia, North Texas, Kansas and Southern Miss.

Withers, 6-4, 240, chose Kansas on Monday. He chose the Jayhawks over Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe.