Arkansas Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule

Local Sports

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas will play seven of its nine non-conference men’s basketball games at home with the 2020-21 season opener being Nov. 25 versus Mississippi Valley State.

After the MVSU lid-lifter, the Razorbacks will host North Texas (Nov. 28). Arkansas then welcomes UT Arlington (Dec. 2) and Lipscomb (Dec. 5) to close out a run of four-straight home games.

The Razorbacks will hit the road to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Tulsa (Dec. 8) and return to Bud Walton Arena to host Central Arkansas (Dec. 12), Oral Roberts (Dec. 20) and Abilene Christian (Dec. 22).

Arkansas’ final non-conference matchup will be facing Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Jan. 30 as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Please note that dates and/or opponents are subject to change. Game times and ticket information will be released at a later date.

DateDay Opponent
Nov. 25Wed.Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 28Sat.North Texas
Dec. 2Wed.UT Arlington
Dec. 5Sat.Lipscomb
Dec. 8Tues.atTulsa
Dec. 12Sat.Central Arkansas
Dec. 20Sun.Oral Roberts
Dec. 22Tues.Abilene Christian
Jan. 30Sat.atOklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories