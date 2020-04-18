McTelvin Agim Makes Another Top List for 2020 NFL Draft That Begins Thursday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim has landed in a Top 100 list for this week’s NFL Draft.

Agim is the No. 98 prospect according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, attended the NFL Combine and then was outstanding in a pair of all-star games. The former five-star recruit from Hope was praised by Legwold.

98. McTelvin Agim, DT/DE, Arkansas, 6-2⅝, 309 (4.98)

“A 300-pounder with a sub-5.0 40-yard dash gets people’s attention. Agim has been one of the more interviewed players by teams in recent weeks. His potential as an upfield player is worth a long look. Started games at end and tackle.”

Legwold explained his rankings earlier in the story.

“Just a reminder, this isn’t a mock draft — just the top 100 players ranked — regardless of position,” Legwold wrote. “The quarterbacks will be selected well before where they have been slotted, because there are always two draft boards — the quarterback board and the board for everybody else.”

At Arkansas, Agim played in 49 games with 40 starts. He finished his career with 148 tackles, including 62 unassisted, 31.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered two, 19 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

He split time between end and tackle at Arkansas and played both positions in the same game at times. He was one of the state’s top prospects in several years when he came out of Hope in the Class of 2016.

Other Razorbacks are expected to hear their names called during the draft. The first round will be Thursday night with the second and third rounds on Friday. The fourth thru the seventh rounds will be on Saturday.

Safety Kam Curl, linebacker De’Jon Harris and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady were the other former Razorbacks that attended the NFL Combine with Agim.