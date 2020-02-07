Meet the Arkansas Razorbacks 2020 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The ink has dried and the faxes have been delivered.

With February’s National Signing Day complete, so is the Sam Pittman era’s first recruiting class at Arkansas.

FOX16’s Nick Walters shows the Razorbacks’ enrollees and signees from the 2020 class.

(Names in order of player grade via 247Sports)

Enrollees

Myles Slusher — 4-Star S, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

Darin Turner — 4-Star WR, Memphis Central (Memphis, TN)

Blayne Toll — 3-Star DE, Hazen (Hazen, AR)

Kelin Burrle — 3-Star OLB, Helen Cox (Harvey, AR)

Julius Coates — 3-Star DE, East Mississippi C.C. (Scooba, MS)

Signees

Malik Hornsby — 4-Star QB, Fort Bend Marshall (Fort Bend, TX)

Marcus Henderson — 4-Star OG, Memphis University School (Memphis, TN)

Andy Boykin — 3-Star SDE, Troup County (GA)

Jalen St. John — 3-Star OG, Trinity Catholic (MO)

Jashaud Stewart — 3-Star OLB, Jonesboro (Jonesboro, AR)

Catrell Wallace — 3-Star OLB, Bryant (Bryant, AR)

Nick Turner — 3-Star S, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Ray Curry Jr. — 3-Star OT, White Station (Memphis, TN)

Eric Thomas — 3-Star WDE, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)

Jaqualin McGhee — 3-Star DE, Peach County (Fort Valley, GA)

Jacorrei Turner — 3-Star OLB, Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Dominique Johnson — 3-Star RB, Crowley (Crowley, TX)

JT Towers — 3-Star ILB, Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, AR)

Collin Sutherland — 3-Star TE, Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)

Khari Johnson — 3-Star CB, Suffield Academy (Suffield, CT)

Commits

Ebony Jackson — 3-Star RB, Cherokee (Canton, GA)